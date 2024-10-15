79°
No injuries reported after fully involved car fire on Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - No one was injured after a car caught fire Tuesday morning on Greenwell Springs Road.
The Central Fire Department posted a picture of the burning car, saying the car had caught fire on Greenwell Springs and Magnolia Bridge. Crews had the fire under control shortly.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
