79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No injuries reported after fully involved car fire on Greenwell Springs Road

3 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 8:31 AM October 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - No one was injured after a car caught fire Tuesday morning on Greenwell Springs Road. 

The Central Fire Department posted a picture of the burning car, saying the car had caught fire on Greenwell Springs and Magnolia Bridge. Crews had the fire under control shortly. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days