No injuries reported after early-morning house fire in Hammond
HAMMOND - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Pictures from the Hammond Fire Department showed the home on Wildwood Drive with flames coming from the windows and roof.
The Natalbany Fire Department was called to assist the HFD. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
