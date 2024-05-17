77°
No injuries reported after early-morning house fire in Hammond

Friday, May 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. 

Pictures from the Hammond Fire Department showed the home on Wildwood Drive with flames coming from the windows and roof. 

The Natalbany Fire Department was called to assist the HFD. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

