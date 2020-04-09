81°
No injuries but numerous people detained at scene of BR gunfire report

1 hour 15 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 12:38 PM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a report of gunshots fired at a home in the Beau Pre neighborhood Thursday.

The shooting was in the back of the neighborhood on Caspiana. 

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

A WBRZ news crew recorded video of two people being held in handcuffs at the scene.  Eyewitnesses said as many as five people were seen being detained in handcuffs. 

Baton Rouge Police were originally called to the scene for a complaint of gunfire.  No one was injured.  

A large response was seen from police and first responders. 

