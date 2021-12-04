No indictment of Louisiana deputy in 2018 shooting death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has chosen not to indict a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in 2018.

The Advocate reported an East Baton Rouge grand jury considered charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and negligent homicide against Ronald Landry.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III has said Landry was serving a temporary restraining order March 14, 2018, when he was approached by a bloodied Shermichael Ezeff.

Louisiana State Police said Ezeff, 31, had been hospitalized two days before the shooting after having an apparent psychotic break, but was released a day later despite continuing to show the same symptoms.

State Police said witness statements and evidence showed there was an altercation before the deputy fired at least one shot.

Ezeff’s younger sister and roommate, Ericka Ezeff, disputes that, saying she did not see a struggle between her brother and the deputy.

Carol D. Powell Lexing, a Monroe-based civil rights attorney, represents the Ezeff family. She said in a statement Thursday that the family “will not rest until accountability and Justice is upheld in this matter.”

“We are highly disappointed and quite saddened that the grand jury declined to indict the officer,” she said. “But for his actions, Mr. Ezeff would be here today.”

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the grand jury was presented all evidence from the investigation.

“These cases are always difficult, emotional and time consuming,” Moore said. “I believe that any review of the evidence and testimony would yield the same results and conclusions.”