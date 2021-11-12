52°
No garbage pick-up in East Baton Rouge Wednesday

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 16 2018 Jan 16, 2018 January 16, 2018 1:10 PM January 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The mayor-president's office has announced that Wednesday's garbage and recycling pick-up has been canceled.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office announced the closure Tuesday afternoon. Officials attributed the cancellation to icy road conditions. 

The city-parish landfill will also be closed Wednesday.

Garbage and recycling services are expected to resume Thursday.

