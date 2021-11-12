52°
Latest Weather Blog
No garbage pick-up in East Baton Rouge Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - The mayor-president's office has announced that Wednesday's garbage and recycling pick-up has been canceled.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office announced the closure Tuesday afternoon. Officials attributed the cancellation to icy road conditions.
The city-parish landfill will also be closed Wednesday.
Trending News
Garbage and recycling services are expected to resume Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: La Attorney General sued by former employee
-
New technology aims to reduce drunk driving incidents
-
Elmer Chocolate Factory not cutting production despite rising inflation, labor shortage
-
State initiating buyout program for houses destroyed by 2016 flood
-
Christmas spirit returns to Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' for first time since...