No foul play suspected in death of student at Southeastern Louisiana University

HAMMOND - A student died Sunday night at a Southeastern Louisiana University dorm.

University President William Wainwright said in a letter to students Monday that foul play is not suspected but offered no further explanation for the woman's death. She was not identified in the letter.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, he said.

"I know this will come as a shock to many of us, and we will make every effort to help our students, staff and faculty cope with this tremendous loss. Please do not hesitate to reach out in this trying time," Wainwright said. 

