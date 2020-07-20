No fans allowed at Jets, Giants football games this season

Photo: Metlife Stadium

NEW YORK - Neither of the NFL's New York teams will allow fans to attend home games when play resumes this season, making them some of the first franchises to make such a decision.

NJ.com reports that the Giants and Jets will play in an empty Metlife Stadium as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a 500-person limit to outdoor gatherings Monday. According to the report, the NFL teams' decisions were made in conjunction with the governor's announcement.

Rutger's college also said it planned to limit its stadium to 500 spectators if the college football season proceeds as planned.

NFL teams are scheduled to begin training camp this week with strict guidelines in place for players, coaches and staff.