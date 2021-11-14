54°
No dispute over children in Donald Trump Jr., wife divorce

3 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 July 26, 2018 7:25 AM July 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce.

State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz told the couple Thursday that they had protected their five children from an "invasive legal process." Norman Heller, a lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., said the couple expects to resolve financial issues within weeks.

The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes.

The Trumps were married in 2005. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they said in a joint statement that they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

