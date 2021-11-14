Latest Weather Blog
No dispute over children in Donald Trump Jr., wife divorce
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce.
State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz told the couple Thursday that they had protected their five children from an "invasive legal process." Norman Heller, a lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., said the couple expects to resolve financial issues within weeks.
The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes.
The Trumps were married in 2005. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they said in a joint statement that they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."
Trending News
The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local non-profit still serving the community following intentional fire set to home
-
'Glamping' gives visitors new way to experience Louisiana's state parks
-
Dog club getting its electricity woes fixed after call to 2 On...
-
Man accused of setting fire to house owned by local nonprofit organization
-
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1