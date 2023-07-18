No decision on Jefferson Parish charges in teacher sex case

Image: WWL-TV

GRETNA - The Jefferson Parish district attorney's office has not yet made a decision on whether to proceed with charges against a Destrehan High School teacher accused of carrying on an illicit sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student.



Prosecutors told a magistrate commissioner there was no disposition on the case during a status hearing Monday.



Authorities arrested Kimberly Naquin, daughter of St. Charles Parish School Board President Dennis Naquin, Jan. 15 after relatives of the student reported the relationship to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. Investigators in St. Charles accused Naquin of several sexual encounters in a classroom.



In Jefferson Parish, authorities say Naquin is accused of having sex with the girl at least 10 times at the teacher's former Kenner apartment.



Naquin is due back in court on March 31.