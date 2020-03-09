73°
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana; total of 11 individuals tested

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. 

The Department says that as of Monday, a total of 11 individuals have been tested for the virus and all results have come back negative.

Click here for updates on COVID-19 and health/safety tips. 

