73°
Latest Weather Blog
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana; total of 11 individuals tested
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
The Department says that as of Monday, a total of 11 individuals have been tested for the virus and all results have come back negative.
As of today, the Louisiana Department of Health has completed 11 #COVID19 tests in Louisiana, all of which have been negative.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 9, 2020
There are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/hvwctJ1Lip
Click here for updates on COVID-19 and health/safety tips.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win