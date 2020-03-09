No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana; total of 11 individuals tested

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Department says that as of Monday, a total of 11 individuals have been tested for the virus and all results have come back negative.

As of today, the Louisiana Department of Health has completed 11 #COVID19 tests in Louisiana, all of which have been negative.



There are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/hvwctJ1Lip — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 9, 2020

