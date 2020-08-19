88°
No cheerleaders, reporters on NFL sidelines this season

36 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 5:57 PM August 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The NFL will not allow cheerleaders, mascots or reporters on the sidelines during games, yet another adjustment spawned by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The new real was first announced in via the update NFL-NFLPA protocols. Network sideline reporters and TV pregame reporters will also be prohibited from field access in 2020, per the protocols.

The league has already canceled all four preseason games and announced a mask a requirement for all fans attending NFL games.

