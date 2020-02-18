No charges for off-duty deputy who shot drunken intruder in his front yard

LIVINGSTON - A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man who attacked him in his front yard will not face charges.

The Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Caleb Browning would not be charged in the deadly shooting of Aaron Sparkman, which unfolded on the front lawn of Browning's home on Dec. 16, 2019. The DA's findings suggest Sparkman had gone there to confront the off-duty deputy and his estranged girlfriend, with whom he had a 3-year-old child.

Investigators say neighbors heard Sparkman blaring loud music and firing off several rounds from a gun before leaving in his truck, with the child in-tow, about a half-hour before the confrontation. Sparkman was reportedly infuriated that his ex refused to come over and was ignoring his messages.

Once Sparkman arrived at the gated home, he left the child in the truck while he snuck onto the property through a wooded area. Interviews with Browning and the woman, as well as shell casings in the yard, later revealed that Sparkman had fired his weapon several times while approaching from the woods.

Surveillance video reportedly showed the two men come face-to-face in the driveway with guns drawn. Browning allegedly put his gun to his side in a brief attempt to de-escalate the situation. However, Sparkman was seen on video approaching Browning and swinging the gun at him as it shot off another round. The two men grappled with one another and Sparkman was shot multiple times.

Sparkman was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Browning survived the scuffle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Blood tests later revealed that Sparkman had a BAC of .117 percent and was legally drunk.

Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

"LSP & the DA have completed a review of this case. I have reviewed the facts & the findings of the LSP & the DA. My deputy works in our Information Technology (IT) Division. He does not have an enforcement role. He was off-duty at the time of this incident. My employee was simply exercising his 2nd Amendment right

to defend himself, his guest & his property. It’s a tragedy that one young man lost his life. But, without my deputy’s actions that night, more people could have died. This deputy remains on leave recovering from the serious injuries he received that night."