No charges for East Feliciana deputy who fatally shot man during traffic stop

CLINTON - A deputy who was investigated earlier this year after killing an armed man during a traffic stop will not face charges.

The East Feliciana District Attorney's Office says a grand jury opted not to indict deputy Cullen Wilson for second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Myron Flowers on April 12.

Wilson was assisting a Clinton police officer in the stop when a fight broke out between the lawmen and Flowers, a passenger in the vehicle. Flowers was shot and killed during the altercation.

The sheriff's office says Flowers was armed with two stolen guns at the time and stood behind the deputy.

"Our position is this: We had no reason to think that our deputy acted anything other than legally and to save his life," Greg Phares with the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said in May. "We are still firm of that opinion."

Wilson was placed back on active duty in the weeks following the shooting.

Investigators said the other officer involved fired his weapon but did not hit Flowers. The grand jury also chose not to indict that officer.