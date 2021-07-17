89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No break from the rain this weekend

2 hours 1 minute 26 seconds ago Saturday, July 17 2021 Jul 17, 2021 July 17, 2021 11:01 AM July 17, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: More scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon with rain coverage around 60%. It will not be an all day wash out, but you may want an indoor option for your outdoor plans just in case. Brief heavy downpours along with frequent lightning will be possible in any storms that develop. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, look for a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday, expect much of the same. A mostly dry morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will put us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible. Over the next seven days 2-4 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Trending News

Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days