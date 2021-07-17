No break from the rain this weekend

Today and Tonight: More scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon with rain coverage around 60%. It will not be an all day wash out, but you may want an indoor option for your outdoor plans just in case. Brief heavy downpours along with frequent lightning will be possible in any storms that develop. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, look for a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday, expect much of the same. A mostly dry morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will put us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible. Over the next seven days 2-4 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

