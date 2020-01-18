No bill during Edwards' tenure becomes law without signature

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Across 10 legislative sessions, Gov. John Bel Edwards has an unusual distinction: He's never let a single bill become law without his signature.



The Democratic governor has taken action, either through signature or veto, on every bill that's crossed his desk since taking office in 2016. That's according to data from the Louisiana News Bureau, a nonpartisan bill-tracking service.



There have been lots of bills to review. Edwards has called seven special sessions on finances, on top of three scheduled regular sessions.



Edwards' immediate predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal, let 168 pieces of legislation take effect without his signature, all during his first two years in office, 2008 and 2009.



Among other governors, Democrat Kathleen Blanco let one bill become law without her signature, and Republican Mike Foster allowed 47.