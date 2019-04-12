No big winners in Wednesday's Lotto, Powerball drawings

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says nobody won the two major jackpots in the Louisiana Lotto and multistate Powerball drawings on Wednesday night.

Louisiana Lotto players matching all six numbers drawn would have won or shared a $2.825 million prize, which will rise to an estimated $2.9 million. The numbers drawn were: 2-3-14-31-33-40.

Players matching all five numbers and the Powerball would have won or shared the $235 million jackpot. The numbers drawn were: 8-29-41-51-58 and Powerball 5. The prize goes to an estimated $267 million for Saturday.

The Easy 5 drawing rises to an estimated $250,000 after none of the tickets matched all five numbers drawn for Wednesday's $220,000 jackpot. The numbers drawn were: 5-20-21-27-30.