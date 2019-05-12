68°
No air quality concerns detected after Texas barge collision

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BAYPORT, Texas (AP) - Officials say air monitoring hasn't raised health concerns as the cleanup continues following a collision at a busy commercial waterway near Houston involving four vessels that caused a toxic gasoline product to leak into the water.
 
Authorities said at a Sunday news conference 2,700 air samples were tested and none have exceeded levels to cause concern.
 
Residents around the accident site have reported a gasoline smell. Officials say the spilled product can be hazardous.
 
Friday's accident near Bayport, Texas, between a tanker that punctured storage tanks on a tugboat pushing two barges along the Houston Ship Channel released 9,000 barrels of a gasoline blend stock.
 
Crews are working to remove the gasoline product from the barges.
 
The ship channel remains partially closed.
 
The cause of the collision is being investigated.

