No. 9 LSU softball tosses two more shutouts Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team still hasn't allowed a run this season.

The No. 9 Tigers opened their 2025 campaign with two shutout wins on Friday and picked up two more shutout wins on Saturday.

No. 9 LSU 10, Charlotte 0

LSU's Tatum Clopton threw four innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. Tori Edwards had a grand slam for the Tigers.

No. 9 LSU 6, Central Arkansas 0

Tori Edwards hit two more home runs against the Bears, giving her three on the day. In the circle for LSU, Ashley Vallejo went five innings, allowing just two hits and no runs.

Tiger pitchers have allowed just seven hits through four games.

LSU (4-0) finishes opening weekend on Sunday against Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m.