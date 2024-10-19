FINAL: No. 8 LSU defeats Arkansas 34-10

Fayetteville, AR - The 8th ranked LSU Tigers defeated Arkansas 34-10 in a game where the Tigers led all the way.

The Tigers got off to a strong start against Arkansas as they led 10-0 after one quarter of play.

LSU lost the coin toss and received the opening kick off. They drove down field and it was capped off with freshman running back Caden Durham running in a 22 yard touchdown.

Arkansas made it across mid field during their opening drive, but were forced to make a field goal attempt. The 42 yard attempt was no good and LSU maintained their lead.

The Tigers get in scoring position on the ensuing drive, but aren't able to end it with a touchdown. Damian Ramos made his 33 yard field goal attempt for LSU to go up 10-0 with less than a minute to go in the quarter.

On Arkansas' next drive, Jardin Gilbert forced a fumble that was recovered by Major Burns to give LSU possession to close out the first quarter.

The Tigers would get points out of the turnover. Ramos would add on three more after making a 48 yard field goal for LSU to lead 13-0.

Arkansas would put their first points on the board in the second quarter when quarterback Taylen Green connected with wide receiver Andrew Armstrong for a touchdown. The Razorbacks would still trail though, 13-7, with over eight minutes left in the first half.

LSU would add on three more with another Ramos made field goal. The 33 yarder put LSU up 16-7 as they go into halftime.

Arkansas received the ball to open the second half, and they turned it into points. After driving down field, the Hogs try a 51 yard field goal attempt and make it. They still trailed 16-10 early in the second half.

Later in the second half, Arkansas is driving on their own 14 yard line. Linebacker Whit Weeks breaks up Taylen Green’s pass and then intercepts it. Weeks returned the pick for three yards to set LSU’s offense up right next to the goal line. Caden Durham pushes in the touchdown one play later, and a pass to Trey’Dez Green would add on two more. LSU would take a 24-10 lead as they headed into the final quarter.

LSU added another field goal and late into the fourth quarter, and Caden Durham added his third touchdown of the day from the one yard line to make the score 34-10. As Arkansas tried to go for one more drive, LSU recovered a fumble before the two minute timeout.

The Tigers play Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26.