No. 8 LSU baseball falls to No. 1 Arkansas 4-3 in extra innings

Courtesy: LSU Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - No. 8 LSU lost to No. 1 Arkansas 4-3 in the 10th inning Friday night, guaranteeing a series win for the Razorbacks.

Luke Holman started the game, throwing five strikeouts while giving up five walks, five hits and three runs.

LSU led 2-0 after the third, but Arkansas took a 3-2 lead after the fourth. An Ashton Larson lineout to left field scored Josh Pearson, allowing LSU to tie the game until Arkansas scored a run in the bottom of the 10th to win the game.

LSU finishes the series Saturday at 2 p.m.