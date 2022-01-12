No. 7 Ohio State beats No. 8 Notre Dame 44-28 in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Ezekiel Elliott ran for 149 yards and matched a Fiesta Bowl record with four touchdowns, sparking No. 7 Ohio State's prolific offense in a 44-28 win over Notre Dame on Friday.

The Buckeyes (12-1) were left out of the College Football Playoff thanks to an inopportune loss. They may leave the desert wondering what could have been after blowing past another late-season playoff contender.

Ohio State rolled past the Fighting Irish (10-3), quick-hitting its way to one scoring drive after another and 496 total yards.

Elliott was Ohio State's drive capper in the first half, scoring on three short runs. He turned into the show stopper in the second, leaving Notre Dame defenders flailing as he raced past them for a 47-yard score.

The Fighting Irish had some good offensive moments behind DeShone Kizer, but couldn't keep up with the blistering Buckeyes after losing one of their best defensive players.

Buckeyes star defensive end Joey Bosa was ejected for targeting in the first quarter.