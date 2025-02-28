No. 7 LSU women's basketball falls to No. 20 Alabama 88-85 in overtime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 7 LSU fell to No. 20 Alabama in overtime with a chance to take the lead in the final seconds.

The Tigers did not play their best ball in the first half. They trailed for most of the game and fell behind by double digits in the first half. They trailed by 11 at halftime.

However, they made a big comeback in the second half that cut into Alabama's lead. Fouls really hurt both teams in this game. Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye both fouled out. Flau'jae Johnson fouled out for LSU and three more Tigers were in foul trouble.

Mjracle Sheppard and Mikaylah Williams got LSU back into this game late and eventually forced overtime.

LSU went into overtime tied 79-79 with Alabama and the game stayed relatively close throughout the extra period.

An intentional foul by Alabama with 31 seconds left gave LSU two free throws and a possession to overtake am 86-84 lead, but Williams only made one free throw and had her shot blocked with five seconds left.

LSU plays at home March 2 against Ole Miss at 3 p.m. Sunday.