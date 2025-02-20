Latest Weather Blog
No. 7 LSU hosts Georgia for midweek matchup in the PMAC
BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU women's basketball will begin its second to last week of the regular season at home against the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night.
The Tigers are looking to secure a top-four finish in the conference and a double-bye for the SEC Tournament. With just four games remaining in the regular season, LSU is in third place and still has games against fourth-place Kentucky in Lexington, fifth-place Alabama in Tuscaloosa and sixth-place Ole Miss in the PMAC.
LSU is coming off a top-five matchup against Texas where the Tigers struggled in the fourth quarter after entering the period with the lead. The team is now 25-2 on the season with a 10-2 record in SEC play.
Georgia has struggled this season as one of three SEC teams with only two wins in conference play. They defeated both Arkansas and Missouri, who are the two other teams with just two wins in SEC play.
The Tigers and Bulldogs tip off at 8 P.M. Thursday in the PMAC. The game will air on the SEC Network and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio.
