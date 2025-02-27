Latest Weather Blog
No. 5 LSU begins road tournament in California with top-5 matchup on Thursday
FULLERTON, Calif. - LSU softball hits the road this weekend for its first set of games away from Tiger Park this season. No. 5 LSU will play five games starting Thursday afternoon in the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field in California.
The Tigers are 14-0 to start the season and will begin the tournament at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday with a tough test between No. 4 UCLA, who are 14-2 on the year. LSU is 3-8 against the Bruins all-time, but the teams evenly split the last four contests. LSU and UCLA last played each other in 2018, which resulted in a 9-1 loss for the Tigers.
The Tigers will face tournament host Cal State Fullerton at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday to conclude day one before they face Utah at 11:30 A.M. and Notre Dame at 2:00 P.M. on Friday. LSU will conclude the weekend with an 11:00 A.M matchup against Weber State on Saturday.
LSU is 5-2 against Cal State Fullerton all-time and has won four of the last five games. The Tigers are 4-1 against Utah, including its last two wins over the Utes at the 2023 Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge. LSU holds a 3-1 advantage over Notre Dame and the Tigers and Weber State will meet for the first time Saturday.
Only Thursday night’s game against Cal State Fullerton will be streamed on ESPN+.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Cheeseburger Casserole
-
Four parades hitting the streets in Pointe Coupee Parish this week
-
Coroner identifies 20-year-old who died after incident at BREC park early Thursday
-
School system providing registration help for Livingston Parish pre-k, kindergarten students
-
MTV reality star arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving drunk
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025
-
No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first...
-
Southern Lab girl's basketball is after back-to-back state championships
-
LSU men's basketball falls to 14-14 with three games left in regular...
-
LSU baseball set for Texas road trip