No. 5 LSU begins road tournament in California with top-5 matchup on Thursday

FULLERTON, Calif. - LSU softball hits the road this weekend for its first set of games away from Tiger Park this season. No. 5 LSU will play five games starting Thursday afternoon in the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field in California.

The Tigers are 14-0 to start the season and will begin the tournament at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday with a tough test between No. 4 UCLA, who are 14-2 on the year. LSU is 3-8 against the Bruins all-time, but the teams evenly split the last four contests. LSU and UCLA last played each other in 2018, which resulted in a 9-1 loss for the Tigers.

The Tigers will face tournament host Cal State Fullerton at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday to conclude day one before they face Utah at 11:30 A.M. and Notre Dame at 2:00 P.M. on Friday. LSU will conclude the weekend with an 11:00 A.M matchup against Weber State on Saturday.

LSU is 5-2 against Cal State Fullerton all-time and has won four of the last five games. The Tigers are 4-1 against Utah, including its last two wins over the Utes at the 2023 Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge. LSU holds a 3-1 advantage over Notre Dame and the Tigers and Weber State will meet for the first time Saturday.

Only Thursday night’s game against Cal State Fullerton will be streamed on ESPN+.