No. 5 LSU beats Kentucky 14-0 in game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional

BATON ROUGE - After hours of delays, LSU and Kentucky finally got game 1 of their Super Regional in the books with a 14-0 Tiger win over the Wildcats on Saturday Night.

The Tigers bats were hot, hitting six home runs in the victory as LSU first baseman Tre Morgan belted two of them in the first three innings while Tiger third baseman Tommy White broke out of a mini-slump with a pair of home runs as well.

It was another solid outing for Tiger ace Paul Skenes who only gave up four hits in seven and two-thirds innings of work.

Skenes finished his LSU career at the Box with nine strikeouts, 14 shy of LSU record holder Ben McDonald. Should LSU advance on to Omaha Skenes will have a chance at catching the former Tiger fireballer.

LSU and Kentucky will play game two of the Super Regional on Sunday with a 5:06 p.m. scheduled first pitch. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN.