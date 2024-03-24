55°
Florida comes back to beat No. 5 LSU baseball in extra innings, 6-4

Saturday, March 23 2024
BATON ROUGE — The LSU baseball team squandered a late lead Saturday night, and Florida took advantage in extra innings to win, 6-4.

After solo home runs from Mac Bingham and Jared Jones in the bottom of the fifth, LSU took a 4-2 lead. The Tigers held the lead until the top of the ninth when Florida's Ty Evans singled home the tying run.

The game went into extra innings, and Jac Caglianone hit a two-run go-ahead home run of LSU's Nate Ackenhousen in the top of the 11th.

After Saturday's loss, No. 5 Tigers are 19-5 overall and 2-3 in the SEC this season.

The Tigers and Gators are set to close the series Sunday at 2 p.m.

