No. 5 LSU and Oregon State baseball game scheduled to re-start at 6:15 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - The LSU and Oregon State game in the winner's bracket of the Baton Rouge Regionals has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to weather, but was postponed until 6:15 p.m. due to more weather delays.

The tarp is off the field and we will begin again at 6:15 p.m. CT!



A reminder to fans that you may re-enter if you left the facility

The LSU Athletics Department sent the following statement Saturday night about Tulane and Sam Houston State:

Tonight’s regional game between Tulane and Sam Houston will not be resumed this evening and will resume Sunday at Noon at Alex Box Stadium. The game is in the top of the seventh inning with Tulane at the plate, two outs and the bases are loaded. The rain delay started at 4:07 p.m. and suspended at 10:10 p.m.

The LSU-Oregon State game will follow at approximately 2:06 p.m. and Game 5 will now be scheduled at 8:06 p.m.