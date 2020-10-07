No. 4 LSU Gymnastics Posts Season High in Win Over No. 3 Alabama

BATON ROUGE – For the third consecutive week the fourth-ranked LSU gymnastics team tallied a season-high score to crush No. 3 Alabama, 197.925-196.225, in front of a record crowd of 13,296 in a sold out Maravich Center Friday night.

LSU improved to 10-2 overall and a league best 6-1 against Southeastern Conference opponents after tallying a 49.375 on vault, 49.475 on bars, 49.450 on beam and 49.625 on floor.

After earning a 197.825 two weeks ago against Auburn, LSU scored a 197.900 last week in a win at Florida, and the Tigers improved again with a 197.925 against the Crimson Tide.

“What a great Senior Night. There’s so much anticipation and preparation, and the seniors have demonstrated so much maturity and leadership with this team,” LSU head coach D-D Breaux said. “It was an expressed goal to get a little bit better each week, and I think this team displayed that desire to continue to excel.”

Alabama fell to 8-5 overall and 3-4 against the SEC after scoring a 48.825 on bars, 49.225 on vault, 49.400 on floor and 48.775 on beam to finish with a 196.225.

Junior Ashleigh Gnat brought the record crowd to its feet with a loud roar after she wrapped up the meet with a perfect 10.0 on floor in the final performance of the night. It marked her nation-leading fourth perfect 10 of the season, giving her two on vault and two on floor.

Gnat also won her second all-around title of the year with a season-high 39.625, and she won her eighth vault title of the season with a 9.95.

In her final meet in the Maravich Center, Randii Wyrick put an exclamation mark on her performance with a 9.925 to tie teammate Sarah Finnegan for the bars title. It is the second bars title of the year for Finnegan and the first for Wyrick.

Erin Macadaeg captured her third beam title of the year with a season-high tying 9.925.

LSU led off the meet with a 49.375 on vault led by Gnat’s 9.95 in the anchor spot and a 9.90 from Sydney Ewing. Jessica Savona added a season-high 9.875, and Julianna Cannamela, Finnegan and Myia Hambrick all scored 9.825s.

The Tigers posted a season-best 49.475 on bars, highlighted by 9.925ss from Wyrick and Finnegan. Savona led off with a career-high tying 9.90 in a fantastic performance, and Shae Zamardi anchored with a 9.875. Gnat and Hambrick tallied 9.85s to round out the scoring.

LSU led 98.850-98.050 at the halfway point of the meet, and the Tigers held steady in the second half of the meet to beat Alabama.

LSU earned a 49.450 on beam in the third rotation with four scores of 9.90 or higher. Macadaeg led all beamers with a season-high tying 9.925, and Hambrick, Ewing and Finnegan all recorded 9.90s to pace the Tigers.

LSU cemented its big win with a 49.625 on floor in the final rotation, and Gnat’s 10 punctuated the record-setting night. In her final floor performance in the Maravich Center, Savona tied her career high with a 9.95 to finish second in the event. McKenna Kelley and Wyrick tallied 9.90s, and Ewing recorded a 9.875 in the leadoff spot.

The Tigers wrap up the regular season with a trip to Denton, Texas to face Texas Woman’s, Oregon State and New Hampshire on March 12. The meet will begin at 6 p.m. CT in TWU’s Kitty Magee Arena.

MEET RESULTS

Team

#4 LSU 197.925 (VT – 49.375, UB – 49.475, BB – 49.450, FX – 49.625) #3 Alabama 196.225 (VT – 49.225, UB – 48.825, BB – 48.775, FX – 49.400)

Individual (Includes first place and all LSU competitors)

All-Around – 1. Ashleigh Gnat 39.625, 3. Myia Hambrick 39.375

Vault – 1. Ashleigh Gnat 9.95, 2. Sydney Ewing 9.90, t3. Jessica Savona 9.875, t8. Julianna Cannamela 9.825, t8. Sarah Finnegan 9.825, t8. Myia Hambrick 9.825

Bars – t1. Randii Wyrick 9.925, t1. Sarah Finnegan 9.925, 3. Jessica Savona 9.90, 4. Shae Zamardi 9.875, t5. Myia Hambrick 9.85, t5. Ashleigh Gnat 9.85





Beam – 1. Erin Macadaeg 9.925, t2. Myia Hambrick 9.90, t2. Sydney Ewing 9.90, t2. Sarah Finnegan 9.90, t8. Ashleigh Gnat 9.825, 12. Michelle Gauthier 9.275





Floor – 1. Ashleigh Gnat 10.0, 2. Jessica Savona 9.95, t3. McKenna Kelley 9.90, t3. Randii Wyrick 9.90, t7. Sydney Ewing 9.875, 12. Myia Hambrick 9.80