No. 4 LSU Beach Sweeps Through Spring Hill and Central Arkansas

via LSU Sports

Release via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE - The No. 4 LSU Beach Volleyball team swept both Spring Hill College and Central Arkansas Friday at the opening day of the Battle on the Bayou.

"Anytime you come out and feel like you're the better team," head coach Russell Brock explained, "there can be a tendency to let down. You see it all the time in sports and I think there is a genuine excitement for our team to be in the sand right now and play great ball."

LSU Has three matches Saturday against UNO at 10:20 a.m. CT, TAMUK at 11:40 a.m. and ULM at 7:40 p.m. The Tigers will honor their 11 seniors following the match vs. ULM.

To begin the day LSU faced Spring Hill College and swept the match within 40 minutes with all five courts playing at the same time. Claire Coppola and Kelli Greene-Agnew began the day for LSU with an annihilation on Court 2, 21-4 and 21-5.

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Toni Rodriguez made quick work on Court 3 as well, 21-5 and 21-10. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss stayed undefeated as the nation's best pair on Court 1, 21-11 and 21-15, as Grace Seits and Kahlee York won in straight sets on Court 5, 21-18 and 21-13. Ellie Shank and Jess Lansman also won in straight-set on Court 4, 21-15 and 23-21.

After a lengthy break, LSU faced UCA in Friday's nightcap and the Tigers were, once again, able to get the victory within 40 minutes. Many of the courts finished within seconds of each other.

Courts 4 and 5 toppled first for LSU. Lansman and Shank took Court 4, 21-12 and 21-12, while Seits and York won on Court 5, 21-11 and 21-12.

Nuss and Kloth were dominant on Court 1, 21-9 and 21-10. Coppola paired with Reilly Allred on Court 2 for a 21-17 and 21-14 victory. Rasnick-Pope and Rodriguez wrapped up the sweep on Court 3, 21-15 and 21-16.

LSU 5, Spring Hill College 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Kassandra Fairly/Payton Gidney (SHC) 21-11, 21-15

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Sarah Senft/Mikayla Boyer (SHC) 21-4, 21-5

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Leanne Sorrel/Allison Weimer (SHC) 21-4, 21-10

4. Ellie Shank/Jess Lansman (LSU) def. Natalie Bonner/Brooke Borgmeyer (SHC) 21-15, 23-21

5. Kahlee York/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Linnea Beger/Kyla Shappell (SHC) 21-18, 21-13

Ext. Grace Morgan/Macy Migliore (LSU) def. Patty Blood/BrileyJane Becker (SHC) 23-21, 21-15

LSU 5, Central Arkansas 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Aly Brinkley/Colene Hamilton (UCA) 21-9, 21-10

2. Reilly Allred/Claire Coppola (LSU) def. Evelyn Griffith/Faith Hasness (UCA) 21-17, 21-14

3. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Toni Rodriguez (LSU) def. Makenna Schmitt/Kelsie Sager (UCA) 21-15, 21-16

4. Ellie Shank/Jess Lansman (LSU) def. Julia Oravec/Kayla Cook (UCA) 21-12, 21-12

5. Kahlee York/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Shannon Stone/Bria Garmon (UCA) 21-11, 21-12