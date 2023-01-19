No. 3 LSU women's basketball beats Arkansas 79-76, improves to 19-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team hasn't really been challenged a lot this season, as they're on their way to a program record 18-0 start. But the Tigers played Thursday against a really good Arkansas team that already played the Tigers this season.

The Razorbacks got hot in the second half, scoring 44 points and coming back on LSU, but the Tigers rallied in the fourth, beating Arkansas 79-76.

Reese, with her 19th double-double, tied Sylvia Fowles for a program record. That was her fourth 30-point performance of the night.