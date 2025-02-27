No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first road trip of the season

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball picks up their first road win and ranked win of the season as they took down No. 18 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The scoring party started in the first inning when Jared Jones hit an RBI double in the second spot of the lineup. No one would score again until Ethan Frey also hits a RBI double to left center to send Derek Curiel home for the second time.

Shortly after, Daniel Dickinson hit his second home run of the season over the left field wall and two more Tiger runs scored for a 4-0 LSU lead.

The inning would end with one more run after Josh Pearson singled to bring in Steven Milam.

Dallas Baptist would have an answer though. Two Patriots hit homeruns to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

However, LSU was able to add some insurance to their lead when Derek Curiel came home again on a fielding error by DBU. Luis Hernandez lined out to center field, but Jones was able to tag up and score another run. The Tigers took their 7-3 lead by the sixth inning.

Connor Ware got the start for LSU on the mound. Ware pitched four innings, allowing a home run, but he did not walk anyone and struck out six with 60 pitches on the day.

The third-ranked Tigers are now 8-1 on the season after the 7-3 victory on Wednesday night in the first-ever matchup on the diamond between LSU and Dallas Baptist.

The game marked the third MLB stadium in which the Tigers have played a game in history. The purple and gold played in the Minneapolis Metrodome in 1995, and have played on five occasions in the Astros College Classic at Daikin Park, which is formerly known as Minute Maid Park.

LSU will stay put in Texas and have one day off before heading to Frisco. They'll face Kansas State on Friday at 2 p.m.