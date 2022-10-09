No. 25 LSU loses to No. 8 Tennessee 40-13

BATON ROUGE - No. 25 LSU got dominated by No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday morning in all phases of the game. Tennessee got the 40-13 win. Vols QB Hendon Hooker picked apart the Tigers' defense, having 239 yards through the air, and two scores and 63 yards rushing.

The Tigers special teams did not help out early; sophomore Jack Bech fumbled the opening kickoff. Tennessee would recover and score on a Jabari Small one-yard rushing touchdown. Then, on the team's next punt, Vols returner Dee Williams would take it 58 yards to the LSU 26.

The LSU offense went 0-3 on fourth down in the first half, and that would lead to 13 Tennessee points. The team struggled to run the football all day with 58 yards on 28 carries. Jayden Daniels finished with 300 yards passing with one score and one interception.

The Tigers now fall to 4-2, and 2-1 in SEC play and will head to Gainesville next.