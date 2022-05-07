No. 20 LSU baseball falls to Alabama 8-3 in game 2

TUSCALOOSA - No. 20 LSU baseball falls to Alabama in game 2 8-3. They Tigers are now 14-10 in conference play.

It was another rough outing for Tigers Pitcher Blake Money, who didn't even record an out in his start. Money threw to four Alabama batters walking two, then giving up a hit to the other two. Money gave up 2 earned runs before getting pulled.

Tigers star sophomore Jacob Berry was out tonight due to an injury to his figure. Dylan Crew was the only Tiger bat going as he had 2 home runs, and 3 RBI's.

LSU will look to win their 3rd series in a row tomorrow at 1.