No. 2 LSU softball falls to No. 15 Missouri 10-9

By: WBRZ Staff

COLUMBIA, MO - After dropping their series to Ole Miss last week, No. 2 LSU softball lost another SEC game against No. 15 Missouri Friday evening.

Missouri led 7-3 after the second inning, and while LSU clawed back to take the lead 9-7 after the top of the fourth, Missouri promptly responded by tying the game and scoring the winning run in the sixth.

LSU plays at Missouri again 2 p.m. on Saturday.

