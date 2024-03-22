63°
No. 2 LSU softball falls to No. 15 Missouri 10-9
COLUMBIA, MO - After dropping their series to Ole Miss last week, No. 2 LSU softball lost another SEC game against No. 15 Missouri Friday evening.
Missouri led 7-3 after the second inning, and while LSU clawed back to take the lead 9-7 after the top of the fourth, Missouri promptly responded by tying the game and scoring the winning run in the sixth.
LSU plays at Missouri again 2 p.m. on Saturday.
