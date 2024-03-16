80°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU softball defeats Ole Miss 3-0
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU softball kept its undefeated season alive with a 3-0 win over Ole Miss Saturday.
LSU (24-0) scored one run in the first after Ali Newland reached on a scoring error, and past that, they kept Ole Miss scoreless as pitcher Kelley Lynch recorded four strikeouts and only two hits through seven innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Sierra Daniel's groundout to second with runners on second and third scored Maia Townsend, and Ciara Briggs followed with an RBI single to score Karli Petty, who advanced to third previously.
Trending News
The Tigers continue their series with Ole Miss Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977