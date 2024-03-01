No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Alabama, Haleigh Bryant posts perfect floor routine

Credit to LSU Gymnastics

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama 198.325-197.325 in a big conference win.

Haleigh Bryant most notably posted a perfect floor routine as she scored a 10.000, adding to her overall stellar score of 39.850.

LSU faces Auburn, George Washington and Texas at the Podium Challenge at the Raising Cane's River Center at 6 p.m. March 8.