No. 2 LSU faces Auburn on Friday in regular season finale

AUBURN, Ala. - The No. 2 LSU Tigers gymnastics team will end their regular season with a meet against No. 14 Auburn on Friday night.

The Tigers are 10-2 on the season and 6-1 in conference play after defeating Georgia last week in a record performance. LSU defeated the Bulldogs 198.575-197.175, setting a program record.

The Auburn Tigers are 10-5 on the year with a 3-4 record in SEC matchups. Auburn has lost its last two meets, including on the road to Missouri last Sunday.

If LSU defeats Auburn on Friday, they will win at least a share of the 2025 SEC Regular Season title, which would be their third in program history. LSU is 88-18 against Auburn all-time and 14-8 when facing them on the road.

The competition between the two Tigers will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and will air on SEC Network+.