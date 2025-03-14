Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU faces Auburn on Friday in regular season finale
AUBURN, Ala. - The No. 2 LSU Tigers gymnastics team will end their regular season with a meet against No. 14 Auburn on Friday night.
The Tigers are 10-2 on the season and 6-1 in conference play after defeating Georgia last week in a record performance. LSU defeated the Bulldogs 198.575-197.175, setting a program record.
The Auburn Tigers are 10-5 on the year with a 3-4 record in SEC matchups. Auburn has lost its last two meets, including on the road to Missouri last Sunday.
If LSU defeats Auburn on Friday, they will win at least a share of the 2025 SEC Regular Season title, which would be their third in program history. LSU is 88-18 against Auburn all-time and 14-8 when facing them on the road.
The competition between the two Tigers will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and will air on SEC Network+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported