No. 2 LSU beats Omaha 4-2 Friday night at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - After a dominant first week of baseball, the LSU Tigers extended their undefeated start to the season after beating Omaha 4-2 in Alex Box Stadium Friday night.

LSU has scored 45 runs in their first four games, only allowing three runs to their opponents.

The Omaha Mavericks have started their 2025 campaign with a tour of Louisiana. The team is 1-3 after being swept last weekend by Tulane, but secured a midweek victory against the Nicholls State Colonels in Thibodaux.

The Tigers have a .362 team batting average so far with 18 players having at least one plate appearance. LSU has 47 hits, seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, and a .562 slugging percentage with those at-bats.

Head Coach Jay Johnson said that it seemed that someone always made a play when he put them in the game.

First pitch on Friday in Alex Box is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. with a doubleheader now planned for Saturday. Game 2 on Saturday is set for noon, while Game 3 will follow at 5:00 P.M.

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio.