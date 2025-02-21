Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU beats Omaha 4-2 Friday night at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - After a dominant first week of baseball, the LSU Tigers extended their undefeated start to the season after beating Omaha 4-2 in Alex Box Stadium Friday night.
LSU has scored 45 runs in their first four games, only allowing three runs to their opponents.
The Omaha Mavericks have started their 2025 campaign with a tour of Louisiana. The team is 1-3 after being swept last weekend by Tulane, but secured a midweek victory against the Nicholls State Colonels in Thibodaux.
The Tigers have a .362 team batting average so far with 18 players having at least one plate appearance. LSU has 47 hits, seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, and a .562 slugging percentage with those at-bats.
Head Coach Jay Johnson said that it seemed that someone always made a play when he put them in the game.
First pitch on Friday in Alex Box is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. with a doubleheader now planned for Saturday. Game 2 on Saturday is set for noon, while Game 3 will follow at 5:00 P.M.
Trending News
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU president addresses recent wave of top LSU staff departures
-
Baton Rouge Superintendent LaMont Cole talks safety challenges, plans to improve schools
-
BESE wipes Impact Charter board clean, appoints new members in special meeting...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Only Basketball Elite
-
Bond Commission approves DA's property tax proposal; also gives green light to...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...