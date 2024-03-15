69°
No. 2 LSU baseball opens SEC play with Mississippi State

Friday, March 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

STARKVILLE, Mississippi - SEC play is finally here.

The No. 2 LSU baseball team begins their conference schedule Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Starkville against Mississippi State.

Luke Holman will start for LSU. The Alabama transfer is 4-0 and has not allowed a run so far this season. He has 40 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Mississippi State's Evan Siary is expected to start in place of the injured Nate Dohm.

The Tigers (16-2) will round out a three-game set with games against the Bulldogs on Saturday and Sunday

