No. 2 LSU baseball opens SEC play with Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Mississippi - SEC play is finally here.
The No. 2 LSU baseball team begins their conference schedule Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Starkville against Mississippi State.
Luke Holman will start for LSU. The Alabama transfer is 4-0 and has not allowed a run so far this season. He has 40 strikeouts in 24 innings.
Mississippi State's Evan Siary is expected to start in place of the injured Nate Dohm.
The Tigers (16-2) will round out a three-game set with games against the Bulldogs on Saturday and Sunday
