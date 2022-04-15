73°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 15 LSU baseball losses game 2 to No. 6 Arkansas 4-0
FAYETTEVILLE - LSU baseball falls to Arkansas 4-0 in game two.
The Tigers' bats struggled again, only having 3 hits. On the mound, it was another rocky start for Blake Money, as he threw 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits.
Trending News
The Tigers fall to 23-11 on the year and 7-7 in SEC play. The Razorbacks will look for the sweep tomorrow at 2 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report...
-
Tony's Seafood expecting to sell up to 125,000 pounds of crawfish for...
-
State Police didn't document erased cellphones despite warnings to track its equipment
-
Baby sister was inches away from stray bullet that killed sleeping toddler,...
-
Man says van being held hostage by repair shop, wants refund