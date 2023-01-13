No. 10 LSU gym falls at No. 12 Kentucky, 197.125 to 196.750

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The LSU gym team falls to 0-2 on the year after losing at Kentucky, 197.125 to 196.75. The Tigers got off to a hot start on the bars with three 9.9s but fell apart the rest of the meet.

It was not a great performance for Alyona Shchennikova, who had a 9.1 on vault and 9.67. After having a great meet against Utah, Aleah Finnegan struggled in Lexington on the floor and the vault.

The biggest scare for the team, though, was All-American Kiya Johnson falling on the floor. The senior has been dealing with an Achilles injury.

Kentucky capitalized on the falling and got the win.

LSU's schedule doesn't get any easier. They'll have a short turnaround facing the No. 1 team in the country and defending National Champs Oklahoma in the PMAC on Monday.