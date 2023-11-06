Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU Women's Basketball team loses 92-78 to No. 20 Colorado in Las Vegas season opener
LAS VEGAS - The LSU women's basketball team national title defense got off to a rough and rocky start as they were humbled in their season opener as Colorado knocked out LSU 92-78 in Las Vegas.
LSU struggled to find a rhythm on offense and trailed at the half 38-32 and was outscored in every quarter after the first.
The Tigers had four players in double figures and were led by freshman Mikaylah Williams with 17 points on 8 of 16 shooting.
Angel Reese started her season with a double-double finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers had 19 turnovers on the game and had a rough shooting start to the game as they shot 35 and 31% from the floor in the first and second quarter.
LSU will return home for a game against Queens on Thursday night.
