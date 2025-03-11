No. 1 LSU welcomes Xavier for midweek clash

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is set to face Xavier at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers are on an 11-game win streak entering their final matchup before SEC play begins this weekend.

No. 1 LSU is 16-1 this season after sweeping North Alabama in a three-game series last weekend. The Tigers’ pitching staff recorded 20 strikeouts in Saturday’s victory, with 15 by RHP Anthony Eyanson and five by RHP Zac Cowan.

Xavier is 7-9 this season, and the Musketeers have lost four straight games. All four losses have come on the road against SEC opponents, with Tennessee defeating them in a midweek matchup and Vanderbilt in a three-game series last weekend.

Tuesday's matchup will be the fourth meeting in history between LSU and Xavier. The Tigers and Musketeers first met last season for a three-game series, and the Tigers won the first two games 4-0 and 8-2 before Xavier was victorious 2-1 in the series finale.

First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network+.