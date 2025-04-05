No. 1 LSU gymnastics advances to national semifinals after winning the Penn State regional final

State College, Pa. - LSU gymnastics scored a 198.050 to win the Penn State regional and advance to the National Championship semifinals.

LSU started the meet on the uneven bars and were led by freshman Lexi Zeiss. In the leadoff spot, Zeiss matched her career high 9.925 to help the Tigers lead after the first rotation.

Then on balance beam, the squad posted LSU's highest beam score at a regional with a 49.675. No gymnast scored below a 9.90. They were led by freshman Kailin Chio and senior Aleah Finnegan. Both gymnasts scored a 9.95.

On floor, LSU kept their lead with a strong performance. Finnegan led the way with a near perfect, 9.975 routine. Sophomore Konnor McClain also made her debut on floor in 2025. She scored a 9.90 for LSU.

The Tigers finished the meet on vault. They were led by three gymnasts. KJ Johnson, Amari Drayton and Haleigh Bryant all scored 9.90.

LSU finished the meet with a score of 198.050 to advance to the national semifinals.

They will compete in the semifinals on April 17 at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Tx.