Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball with 26 run outburst to throttle Central Connecticut State on Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU blasted four home runs and collected 20 hits to propel the #1 ranked Tigers to a 26-4 victory over Central Connecticut State Saturday afternoon inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU’s record improves to 9-1 on the season and the Blue Devils suffered their first loss after defeating Butler in the first game of their season. CCSU’s record falls to 1-1.
The 26 runs scored by LSU is the most in a game since LSU scored 27 against Northwestern State on May 13, 2014. In addition, the four-home run game marks the first time LSU has hit that many in a single contest since May 22, 2022, when the Tigers hit four against Vanderbilt.
LSU starter Ty Floyd pitched a gem after giving up a solo home run in the bottom of the first. He would be awarded his second victory of the season after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits.
Designated hitter Tommy White had his strongest offensive output of the season after making his way back from a shoulder injury. White posted a 3-for-3 line with two home runs and a double off the right-field wall.
