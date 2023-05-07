No. 1 LSU baseball loses game 2 vs Auburn 8-6

LSU Sports

AUBURN, AL - The LSU baseball team falls in game 2 vs Auburn 8-6. The Tigers struggled in the 6th inning, giving up 4 hits.

Starting pitcher Ty Floyd looked like he was going to have a solid outing, striking out 9 batters including 7 straight, but a weird 4th inning ended his night early. 3rd base coach Josh Jordan got ejected, then Floyd gave up 3 runs on only 1 hit.

Offensively, Hayden Travinski hit a solo home run, while Tommy White had a 3 hit game with 1 RBI.

The Tigers will look to win the series tomorrow at 1.