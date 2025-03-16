67°
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Missouri 10-5

BATON ROUGE — LSU Baseball beat the Missouri Tigers 10-5 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, Sunday afternoon to close out the opening weekend of SEC play. 

LSU moves to 20-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Missouri moves to 8-11 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. 

