No. 1 Kentucky survives again, beating LSU 71-69

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 15 points and top-ranked Kentucky stayed unbeaten with another tough road win, 71-69 over LSU when the Tigers missed a 3-pointer that could have won it at the buzzer Tuesday night.



Devin Booker added 14 and Aaron Harrison had 13 for the Wildcats (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) who can tie a school record for the best start to a season by winning at home on Saturday against South Carolina.



Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points and 13 rebounds, including a jump-hook that put the Wildcats up for good with 1:30 left, and a clutch offensive rebound inside the final minute.



Trailing by two with roughly six seconds left, LSU got the ball to Keith Hornsby on the wing, who missed an off-balanced 3-pointer that bounced harmlessly off the rim as time expired.



Jarell Martin had 21 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (17-7, 6-5), while Hornsby scored 17 points.