No. 1 Clemson beats UNC 45-37 for ACC title, playoff spot

CHARLOTTE - Heisman Trophy hopeful Deshaun Watson threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, and No. 1 Clemson captured the ACC championship by holding off eighth-ranked North Carolina 45-37 on Saturday night.



Watson's 420 total yards and five total touchdowns set ACC championship game records and assures the Tigers (13-0) a spot in the College Football Playoff.



It didn't come without some suspense.



North Carolina's Ryan Switzer hauled in his second TD catch of the game with 1:13 left to cut Clemson's lead to eight and give the Tigers a scare.



The Tar Heels appeared to recover the onside kick, but were called for being offside - although replays didn't show any player in a blue jersey being offside - and had to kick again. The Tar Heels attempted another onside kick and this time Clemson recovered and ran out the clock.