75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 1 Clemson beats UNC 45-37 for ACC title, playoff spot

7 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, December 05 2015 Dec 5, 2015 December 05, 2015 11:24 PM December 05, 2015 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

Trending News

CHARLOTTE - Heisman Trophy hopeful Deshaun Watson threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, and No. 1 Clemson captured the ACC championship by holding off eighth-ranked North Carolina 45-37 on Saturday night.

Watson's 420 total yards and five total touchdowns set ACC championship game records and assures the Tigers (13-0) a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It didn't come without some suspense.

North Carolina's Ryan Switzer hauled in his second TD catch of the game with 1:13 left to cut Clemson's lead to eight and give the Tigers a scare.

The Tar Heels appeared to recover the onside kick, but were called for being offside - although replays didn't show any player in a blue jersey being offside - and had to kick again. The Tar Heels attempted another onside kick and this time Clemson recovered and ran out the clock.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days